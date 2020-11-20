Man killed while sitting in car on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A man was gunned down early Friday morning as he sat in a car on Detroit's west side.

Shots were reported at 2 a.m. on the 2400 block of Gladstone, said Bryan Warrick, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's south of Clairmount and east of Linwood.

Officers found a black Ford Fusion in the street, still running. Its windshield had been shot out. And a man was wounded in the driver seat.

Medics responded to the scene, but the victim died.

Police did not immediately know the circumstances prior to the shooting.

Friday's homicide was the second time this week someone was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in Detroit.

Tuesday:1 dead among 2 men shot while sitting in car in Detroit

At about 9:10 p.m. Monday night, also on Detroit's west side, two men in their 20s were shot while sitting in a 2014 Chevy Malibu.

The double shooting took place on the 18600 block of Prevost, which is south of Seven Mile, west of Greenfield.

Police say the victims were sitting in the Chey when a large SUV approached, and someone fired shots from inside.

Police did not immediately have a more detailed description of the vehicle or the shooter.

Both men, ages 23 and 26, were hit.

The 23-year-old man was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

The 26-year-old man was listed in temporary serious condition.