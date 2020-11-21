Detroit police shoot alleged robbery suspect

Detroit — A Detroit police officer shot a 34-year-old man Friday after he allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint, and then pointed his pistol at the cops who interrupted the holdup-in-progress.

The suspect was in the process of robbing a 45-year-old man in the 13500 block of Chicago on Detroit's west side, when at about 9:50 p.m. officers on patrol from the 12th Precinct witnessed the crime, Detroit police said in a release Saturday.

"As the officers confronted the suspect, the suspect pointed his gun in the direction of the officers," the release said. "One of the officers fired his department weapon and struck the suspect. The suspect was arrested and transported to a local hospital for treatment and listed in temporary serious condition."

The man's weapon was recovered from the scene, "along with items he had taken from the victim," police said.

As is the case with all officer-involved shootings, the police department's Professional Standards Section has launched an internal investigation, police said.

