Detroit shooting victims include 3 teens

Detroit — A 16-year-old boy was killed Friday in a bloody day that included the shootings of two other teenagers that left them in critical condition.

Police on Saturday released scant details about the three separate incidents and were seeking the public's help in solving the crimes.

In the fatal shooting, the 16-year-old was inside a home in the 15800 block of Edmore on Detroit's east side when he was shot at about 9:40 p.m., according to a police summary released Saturday.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are still unclear and being investigated," a DPD press release said. No suspect description was released.

About an hour earlier on the city's west side, another 16-year-old boy was walking near Dexter and Joy Road when someone fired multiple shots at him. He was listed in critical condition. No other details were released.

A 14-year-old male was shot at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 14100 block of Houston Whittier on Detroit's east side. Two men were involved, one of whom was later arrested.

In other incidents:

A 27-year-old man was standing outside in the 15000 block of Ward on Detroit's northwest side at about 10:45 p.m. when two men walked up and attacked him, Detroit police said.

"During the altercation, one of the suspects fired a shot at the victim and stuck him," police said. "The victim ran until he was able to seek help."

The victim was listed in temporary serious condition. No description of the suspects was released.

A 50-year-old man had just parked his car in the 2200 block of Clements on the city's west side when two men approached him on foot, police said.

"The victim ran from the suspects, who then fired multiple shots at him and struck him," police said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in temporary serious condition."

At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was walking into a business in the 19400 block of James Couzens when a man wearing a mask pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

"A struggle ensued and the victim was able to get away," police said. "As the victim attempted to flee, the suspect fired shots at the victim and striking him. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and listed in temporary serious condition."

A gas station was the site of another shooting at 6:45 p.m. in 11700 block of Chalmers on the east side.

"Two suspects pulled up to the local gas station and went inside," police said. "While inside the suspects got into a verbal altercation with the victim (a 20-year-old male) and another person that spilled outside into the lot.

"Once outside, one of the suspects physically assaulted the victim while the other suspect produced a gun and shot the victim," police said.

The assailants ran from the scene police said. The victim was listed in stable condition.

Also shot Friday was a 34-year-old man police say allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint, and then pointed his pistol at the cops who interrupted the holdup-in-progress. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK UP.

