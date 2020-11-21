Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon in hospital with COVID-19

George Hunter

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has been hospitalized with breathing difficulties after testing positive for COVID, a spokeswoman said Saturday.

The sheriff's office announced Thursday that Napoleon, 65, tested positive for COVID. He was sent to the hospital Friday night, spokeswoman Pageant Atterberry said.

"He had the typical COVID symptoms; difficulty breathing," Atterberry said.

Napoleon had tested negative last Friday, but his temperature began rising Tuesday, sheriff's officials said. On Thursday, the sheriff's doctor gave him another test, which was positive.

“At this time I have a slight headache and light chills,” Napoleon said in a statement. On Facebook, he said "I’m experiencing very mild symptoms; my spirits are high and my faith is strong."

The virus has hit the sheriff's office hard. In May, Donafay Collins, commander of the division 2 jail, died at 63 after contracting it. Two deputies and two doctors who worked at the jail also died after contracting the virus.

As of Thursday, 20 employees at the sheriff's office were sidelined with the virus. Sheriff's office employees are tested daily, downtown at the division 1 facility, and in Hamtramck at its division facility.

In March, Napoleon's brother, Hilton, who is Highland Park's chief of police, caught the virus, and was hospitalized for 71 days. Fellow top cop James Craig, Detroit's chief of police, had the virus in March.

On Monday, Napoleon's counterpart north and east of Detroit, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham, announced he tested positive after reporting a "little cough."

