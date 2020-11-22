One dead in two shootings Saturday in Detroit

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after two shootings Saturday in Detroit.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, a 47-year-old man was found unresponsive on the side of a vacant house. Police found gunshot wounds to the man's body and he was pronounced dead.

A few hours later, around 6:30 p.m., a 38-year-old man was driving in a black Dodge Charger down West 8 Mile near Vaughn Road when he hit a green Dodge Charger.

The crash led to an argument between the drivers which resulted in the driver of the green car shooting the 38-year-old. The shooter ran away, and the victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Eight shootings were also reported on Friday.

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.