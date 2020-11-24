They survived first crash, but 2 killed by third vehicle as they stood on freeway, MSP says

The Detroit News

Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead last weekend on Detroit's side.

Troopers were called to the southbound Lodge near Chicago at about 7:55 p.m. Sunday after two cars collided, investigators said in a statement on Twitter.

One of the vehicles was blocking the left lane as the other remained on the right shoulder, according to the release.

"The occupants of the vehicle in the left lane exited and were standing by their vehicle on the freeway," state police said. "The driver of a passenger vehicle was southbound in the left lane and struck the previous vehicle and both of the passengers from the previous crash."

Both people died instantly, state police reported.

Other details about the incident, including the victims' ages, were not released Monday. A medical examiner's examination was expected.

State police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.