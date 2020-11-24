Detroit's council to decide proposal for operation of adult-use marijuana shops

Detroit — City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a long-awaited law for the operation of recreational marijuana shops, with controversial provisions to give residents priority.

Detroit Councilman James Tate led the effort that would guarantee no less than half of all licenses awarded in Detroit will go to legacy residents.

The plan, unveiled in late October, aims to ensure residents will have an equitable opportunity to participate in an industry that's estimated to yield $3 billion in annual sales, Tate has said.

The ordinance will give special preference to residents under a certification that the city is calling "Detroit Legacy."

Applicants can qualify for the "legacy" certification if they've lived in Detroit for 15 of the last 30 years; lived in Detroit for 13 of the last 30 years and are low-income; or lived in Detroit for 10 of the last 30 years and have a past marijuana-related conviction.

If approved, the adult-use law is expected to go into effect in January. Detroit's Office of Civil Rights, Inclusion, and Opportunity will certify the applicants.

The city has proposed that legacy Detroiters be able to purchase city-owned land at 25% of the fair market value and that all application fees be slashed to 1% of the total cost. They also will be offered an exclusive, six-week early licensing period.

Afterward, individuals who already operate medical marijuana facilities will get their own reserved 6-week application process before other applications will be reviewed.

The city will license up to 75 adult-use retailers, the same number it allows for medical marijuana provisioning centers.

Detroit officials noted that only four of the city's 46 medical marijuana dispensaries — permitted under a law approved by Detroit's council in 2018 — are owned by residents.

Tate last fall said an earlier draft of the law didn't go far enough to ensure opportunities for residents. His office convened workgroup sessions with industry professionals and grassroots advocates to develop the social equity component in the proposed ordinance and identify challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs.

Licensing covers 10 state-approved categories, including medical marijuana provisioning centers, adult-use retailer establishments, growers, processors, safety compliance facilities, temporary events, microbusinesses, designated consumption lounges and secure transporters.

Designated consumption lounges and microbusinesses will be limited to no more than 35 citywide, the ordinance notes.

The city plans to work with philanthropic groups and private lenders to develop sources of funding and expertise to back Detroit-owned marijuana business startups.

Voters in Detroit and across the state approved a ballot proposal in November 2018 to legalize adult-use of recreational marijuana. There are more than 1,400 municipalities with bans to block recreational marijuana businesses from opening in their communities, according to state figures.

Adult-use retail sales have totaled about $376 million, according to the state's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

cferretti@detroitnews.com