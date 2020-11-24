Man faces murder, gun charges in southwest Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 41-year-old Detroit man facing murder and gun charges in a Nov. 8 homicide in southwest Detroit will remain jailed as his case proceeds, court records show.

Erasmo Diaz was arraigned at Detroit's 36th District Court on four charges: first-degree murder, two counts of felony firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Diaz was arrested after a 34-year-old man was found shot Nov. 8 in a blue Ford Ranger on the 2400 block of Cicotte. That's south of Michigan Avenue and west of Livernois.

Medics transported the man to a hospital, but he died. Police had no description of the shooter to offer at the time.

Diaz was arraigned by Magistrate Laura Echartea, who denied him bond and ordered him against having any contact with witnesses. Diaz has petitioned for a court-appointed attorney.

He's due back in court on Dec. 1 for a probable cause conference and Dec. 8 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Kenneth King.

Diaz's defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Diaz's felony record in Wayne County stretches back to 1996, when he pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon. The assistant Wayne County prosecutor on that case, court records show, was current Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.