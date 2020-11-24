Man slain on Detroit's west side, but 1-year-old son unharmed

Detroit — A man was fatally shot late Monday on the west side, but his 1-year-old son escaped the ordeal unharmed, police said.

The shooting took place about 11:45 p.m. in the area of Seven Mile and Rutherford, police said. That's just west of Greenfield.

Police say a man believed to be in his 20s was found dead outdoors with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A short distance away, inside the black 2011 Dodge Caravan the man had been driving, was the 1-year-old boy. He was not inured in the shooting, and police turned him over to his mother.

Police say a white Ford pickup truck was spotted fleeing the scene, in an unknown direction, but have no shooter description to offer.