Driver ejected, but survives fiery rear-end crash that closed I-75

Detroit — A 33-year-old Detroit man is in critical condition after he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 75, which closed the freeway through evening rush hour.

Michigan State Police responded to northbound I-75 at Mack, on Detroit's east side, around 1 p.m.

Tuesday:Vehicle fire closes NB I-75 at Mack

A flatbed tow truck had been rear-ended, police learned, by a vehicle that was "driving recklessly" on the north side of the freeway.

On impact, the driver of the car was ejected from his vehicle. Then, his vehicle caught fire.

Medics transported the victim from the scene of the crash to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Between investigating the crash and cleaning it up, the stretch of northbound I-75 remained closed until about 6:40 p.m.