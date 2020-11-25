Man dies, house collapses after west side Detroit fire

Detroit — A man, possibly in his early 50s, was found dead outside Tuesday night after a fire in a vacant home on Detroit's west side, authorities said.

Detroit Fire Department was dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of 17th Street. That's south of West Warren and west of Grand River.

Police arrived minutes later, and firefighters alerted them a man was dead outside of the southwest side of the building. He had been burned. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will work to identify the victim and determine his cause of death.

The vacant house where the fire took place collapsed, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department.

Authorities do not immediately have a theory on how the fire started.