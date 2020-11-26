Thanksgiving 2020 'a little different' in Detroit, including no parade watchers

Detroit — If this were a normal Thanksgiving, thousands upon thousands of Metro Detroiters would line Woodward Avenue for America's Thanksgiving Parade.

Instead, Thursday's spectacle won't be one at all. It's a partially-pretaped event designed to prevent crowds from forming.

"If I told you a year ago that we'd be wearing masks to the grocery story, limiting our Thanksgiving tables, no fans in the stands at the Lions game, you would've thought it was science fiction," said WDIV-TV anchor Devin Scillian, a co-host of the parade coverage. "It's science, but not much fiction."

Scillian and co-host Kimberly Gill hosted the show in-studio.

But 2020 is anything but normal. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, and in the spirit of safety and social distancing, the parade will not have in-person watchers this year.

Like the Fourth of July fireworks or the Christmas tree lighting — but unlike the 2020 auto show, which was canceled altogether — the parade will go on.

Thanksgiving 2020:Virtual America's Thanksgiving Parade celebrates frontline workers and children

But it will be different. In addition to the lack of spectators, this year's parade will honor "frontline" workers and children. And it can only be viewed through WDIV-ToV, online at clickondetroit.com or Channel 4 on TV.

Most of the action is pre-taped, but there will be live commentary from WDIV-TV (Channel 4) anchors and a "live surprise" at some point in the broadcast.

WDIV's parade preview coverage has already begun. The preview show started with Jason Carr and Tati Amare on a split screen, Carr broadcasting from home, Amare from the studio.

"Thanksgiving is going to be a little different this year," Carr noted.

The parade — or, in some cases, the tape of the parade — rolls at 9 a.m. Happy Thanksgiving.

The Parade Company, which puts on the parade and the Independence Day fireworks, has urged people to not make their way downtown, telling them there would be little to see.

"It really is a television show. There is nowhere to come down here and stand and watch," Parade Company president and CEO Tony Michaels told The News. "We're doing something great for the city, the region and the state."

Michaels told The Detroit News the plan was to have around 800 people execute the event live from Woodward near Campus Martius, but they would have been spread out over 1-1/4 miles to ensure social distancing. He said there would also have been temperature checks and staggering of peopl so not all 800 were on site at one time.

That plan changed last week when Detroit's chief public health officer Denise Fair said the plan the Parade Company had for executing the event did not mesh with Michigan's new restrictions banning outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people.

Michaels said the Parade Company went into a "very creative mode" after Fair's decision came through and worked with WDIV to evolve the format and move away from their plan to broadcast the floats live from Woodward.

Instead, four new floats and a couple of holdovers were taped Saturday in front of a new backdrop, set up a few blocks from the Parade Company warehouse on Mt. Elliott. The five high school marching bands were taped three weeks ago, at staggered intervals, outside Comerica Park.