Man slain, 2 barricaded gunmen arrested on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A shooting scene on Detroit's east side early Friday morning escalated into a barricaded gunman situation as police investigated to determine if a wounded man dropped of at an east side hospital was related.

That man later died, and in the early hours of the investigation police do believe the two incidents are connected.

Shots fired were reported to police about 12:40 a.m. in the 13700 block of Pfent. That's north of Seven Mile and east of Schoenherr.

Police found shell casings in front of the location and on its front porch, and went to check if anyone had been shot.

They couldn't make contact with anyone or get inside, and a barricaded gunman situation was declared.

About 1:20 a.m., a 22-year-old man who had been shot was dropped off at a hospital's emergency room. The circumstances remain uncertain.

He died from his injuries, police said.

Over on Pfent, the barricaded gunman situation lasted nearly seven hours, ending about 7:30 a.m. with the surrender of two men, 30 and 44 years old.