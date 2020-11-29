They crashed; then victim says suspect fired shots at her on freeway, MSP says

A driver on Interstate 96 reported that her vehicle was shot at early Sunday in Detroit after she was involved in a crash in the city moments before, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers said they were dispatched to the southbound Southfield Freeway ramp to westbound I-96 local lanes at about 12:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim told troopers that she had been in a crash at Grand River and Lindsay in Detroit and that after police took a crash report, the victim and suspect entered the freeway, MSP reported on Twitter.

The victim told police that shortly after they entered the freeway, the suspect opened fire on her vehicle on I-96 and fled the scene. A witness said his vehicle also was struck.

A male passenger was taken to a hospital for an eye injury from broken glass, the MSP said.

Police continue to seek a suspect in the incident.