State police: Motorist fires shots at woman's car on M-39 after they were in a minor crash

Police are looking for a suspect in a freeway shooting that occured after the suspect and victim were in a minor car crash in Detroit.

Around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a woman who said her car was fired at on the M-39 freeway.

Moments earlier, the motorists had been in a collision at Grand River Avenue and Lindsay Street. Detroit police responded and took a crash report.

Once police left, they both got on the Southfield Freeway where the suspect fired an unknown amount of shots at the woman's car, police said.

Police said a male passenger in the woman's car was taken to the hospital for an eye injury caused by broken glass. Another driver's car was also hit by the gunfire, police said.

The Southfield Freeway going southbound at Grand River and going northbound at the Interstate 96 ramp was closed until 4 a.m. Sunday.