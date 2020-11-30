2 wounded in separate shootings on Detroit's west side Sunday

Detroit — Police are investigating a couple of Sunday shootings that left two men injured, officials said.

The first happened just before 1 a.m. in the 19400 block of Ashton near the Southfield Freeway and between Seven Mile and Pembroke on the city's west side, they said.

A 20-year-old man was standing next to a couple of parked vehicles when a dark-colored car drove up to him and fired multiple gunshots at him, police said.

He told investigators the car, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, was occupied by three people. He also told them that after being shot, he ran inside a home and the car fled north on Ashton.

Police said medics took the victim to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

The second shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m., also on the city's west side.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old man, was outdoors in the area of Penrod and Whitlock near the Southfield Freeway and West Warren Avenue, according to authorities. He heard an argument, followed by multiple gunshots. He then realized he had been struck by the gunfire.

Police said the man was taken by car to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez