Man, 26, found shot to death on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning on the city’s west side.

Authorities were called to the 7200 block of Minock in Detroit about 11:10 a.m. and found a dead body inside the location. Police said the victim was a 26-year-old male. The suspect remains at large, police said.

The incident is still being investigated. Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Detroit Police Homicide Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.