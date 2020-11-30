Police seek tips in fatal Sunday shooting of bicyclist on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A 24-year-old man was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting on the city's east side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Annsbury and Glenfield near Gratiot and East Outer Drive, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police said the victim was traveling north on Annsbury on a bicycle when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up alongside him. Someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him. The vehicle then sped off, heading north on Annsbury.

Medics declared the man dead, officials said.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

