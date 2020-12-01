2 slain during a violent night in Detroit

A spate of violence Monday night in Detroit ended with two people slain in separate incidents, police said Tuesday.

In addition to the homicides, police are investigating a nonfatal shooting and an armed robbery in which two store employees were sexually assaulted.

Police were called to a home in the 17600 block of Fenton about 7 p.m. Monday where a intruder was fatally shot by a resident. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, entered the home without permission, according to authorities.

Once inside the home, police said the suspect, who was armed with a long gun, confronted the resident, a CPL holder who pulled out a handgun and shot the suspect multiple times, according to a department release.

Police collected both weapons from the scene and detained the homeowner for questioning.

Less than three hours later, about 9:50 p.m., a male suspect robbed a dollar store in the 20400 block of Van Dyke and sexually assaulted two female employees.

The victims, ages 43 and 56, said the suspect came into the store and approached the counter as if he was going to purchase something. He then produced a weapon and forced the two women into the office and demanded “money from the safe and the register tills,” police said in a statement.

After receiving the money, the suspect assaulted both women.

The victims were able to escape from the store and the suspect ran away.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Black male approximately 5’5” and was last seen wearing a black top with a hood, blue khaki pants that resemble uniform pants and bright white shoes.

About 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot by an unknown male in the area of Clairmount and Byron. The incident was prompted by an argument between the victim and two male suspects that began after the victim's vehicle was sideswiped by the suspects, he told investigators.

One of the suspects pulled out a weapon and fired shots, striking the victim in the body, according to police.

The victim drove himself to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

About an hour later, police were called to the 12500 block of Wilfred for reports of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife. According to police, the woman stabbed her 48-year-old spouse, then fled.

The man died at a hospital.

Investigators said the 56-year-old woman turned herself in Tuesday at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.