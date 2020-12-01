Shots fired at 5th Precinct; police respond to suspected gunman

Detroit — Police are working to take into custody a gunman who fired at the police precinct on Conner at Mack on the city's east side, officials said.

Michigan State Police said the Detroit Police Department has asked them for assistance with the situation. Police vehicles have surrounded the area near the 5th Precinct.

Detroit police officials said they can confirm the suspect has a long gun and shots were fired at the precinct.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area because a suspect is not in custody.

Police have closed Conner and Mack as part of their efforts.

