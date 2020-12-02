1 man shot at bus stop, 1 in car in Detroit Wednesday morning

Detroit — Police are investigating two separate shootings in Detroit early Wednesday morning.

About 5 a.m. on John R., between McNichols and Edgevale, a 37-year-old man was shot as he waited at a bus stop.

The victim was able to make it to a gas station at McNichols and John R. and ask for help.

Medics transported the man to a hospital. He's listed in stable condition.

Police say the circumstances before the shooting are not immediately known.

Earlier in the morning, about 2:30 a.m., on the 19000 block of Votrobeck — north of Seven Mile and west of Evergreen — a 34-year-old man was shot as he sat in a blue Ford Fusion.

He was hit twice. By the time police arrived, medics were transporting the victim to a hospital, and he wasn't able to give details on what had happened. His condition wasn't immediately available.