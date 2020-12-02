Detroit man, 43, charged in killing of woman found in east side alley

Detroit — A 43-year-old man faces nine felony charges in the death of a 41-year-old woman whose body was found in an alley last month on Detroit's east side.

The woman's body was discovered about 11:15 a.m. Nov. 13 in an alley near Lappin and Schoenherr, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Seven Mile.

November:Body of unidentified female found in alley on Detroit's east side

John Baldwin was arrested and charged with nine felonies: first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, and one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, evidence tampering, and filing a false report of a felony.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office identifies the victim as Sarita Neal. She died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The state alleges that after shooting Neal, Baldwin drove her to the alley and left her there, before torching the vehicle at another location.

Baldwin's prior felony stems from a December 2000 incident in Detroit, court records show.

In July 2001, Baldwin pleaded guilty to assault with intent to murder and felony firearm in that case. The next month, he was sentenced to two years for the gun charge and 10-20 years for the assault charge.

Baldwin was arraigned Sunday at 34th District Court in Romulus, which handles weekend bond hearings for Wayne County. He was denied bond.

Baldwin is due in court Dec. 9 for his probable cause conference, according to Wayne County Jail records.

Baldwin's defense attorney could not immediately be reached.