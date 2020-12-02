Police: Detroit woman shoots home invader in attic after warning

Detroit — A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday night on Detroit's east side by a homeowner who allegedly found him in her attic, police said.

Shots were fired about 9 p.m. in a home on the 16600 block of Fairmont, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department. That's north of East State Fair and west of Kelly.

A man was allegedly spotted on surveillance camera entering the home earlier in the day, but was never seen inside or found.

That night, the homeowner, 38, heard noises. She grabbed a gun and moved toward the sound.

It was coming from the attic.

Police say she entered the attic and warned whoever was there to show themselves. When he did not, and she saw movement, she fired and struck the man.

When officers arrived, they applied a tourniquet and then medics transported him to a hospital. He is listed in stable condition and is in police custody.

When medically able, police will transport him to Detroit Detention Center.