Joseph L. Hudson, Jr., store CEO and philanthropist devoted to Detroit, dies at 89

Joseph L. Hudson Jr. — former president and CEO of the J.L. Hudson department store chain, first chief of the Detroit Medical Center, and preeminent Detroit economic leader and philanthropist — passed away peacefully at his home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was 89.

Joseph Lowthian Hudson Jr., was born in Buffalo, New York, on July 4, 1931, the son of Joseph L. and Elizabeth (Gilbert) Hudson. He married Jean Bent Wright in 1952 and is survived by her, the couple’s four children, 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Hudson joined The J. L. Hudson Company after graduation from Yale University in 1953. Between 1954 and 1956, he served as a first lieutenant artillery officer with the U.S. Army in Germany. Following military service, he returned to the company in 1956, and was elected vice president in 1957. He became president and CEO in 1961, and remained with the company until his retirement from J.L. Hudson and Dayton Hudson Corporation in 1982.

As leader of the iconic Detroit-based department store chain, Hudson was a driving force behind many of the city's business and cultural institutions. He served on the boards of the National Bank of Detroit, Detroit Edison, Michigan Bell Telephone Company, National Steel, Bundy Corporation, Masco Corporation, and McCormick Oil & Gas.

He also served as a member and chair of the Harper Hospital Board of Trustees, and in 1985 was elected the first president and chief executive officer of the newly merged Detroit Medical Center, a position he held until his retirement in 1990.

Following Detroit’s civil unrest in July 1967, Hudson became the first chairman of the New Detroit Committee, a 39-member coalition of business, labor, governmental, and community leaders. He served as chairman until 1968, and continued to serve on the board of trustees of New Detroit Inc. through the 1980s.

In 1984, Hudson convened leaders of the community to create the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and served as its founding chair until 2003, and continued as a trustee.

Hudson was honored with civic and cultural awards including the Governor’s Award for Arts and Culture; the Lifetime Service Award from the Detroit Institute of Arts; the Max M. Fisher Community Service Award from United Way Community Services; and others too numerous to mention.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, memorial gifts in Joseph L. Hudson Jr.’s name can be made in any amount to the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan’s COVID-19 Relief Fund at https://cfsem.org/covid19-relief/, and the Michigan Justice Fund at https://cfsem.org/initiative/michigan-justice-fund/.

