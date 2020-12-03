2 men double back after argument and shoot Detroit man

Detroit — A confrontation that seemed to end peacefully Wednesday night on Detroit's west side escalated to violence when two men returned to the scene of the argument and started shooting.

The confrontation took place about 7:05 p.m. on the 7000 block of Minock, police said. That's south of West Warren, east of Evergreen.

Police say the two, believed to be 18 to 20 years old, confronted a 41-year-old man about a misunderstanding. They argued, and then the men drove off.

But then they came back, police said. They pulled up in a dark Chevy sedan and fired shots at the victim before driving off again.

Police say one of the men was 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall and had twisted braids.

The other man stood 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and had facial hair. He wore a gray jogging outfit.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.