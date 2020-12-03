3 sought in Detroit armed robbery, assault

Detroit police have released surveillance images of three men wanted in connection with an armed robbery and assault reported this week on the city's east side.

The group pulled up to a parking lot in the 20100 block of Van Dyke about 7 p.m. Tuesday, left their car and surrounded a nearby Honda, investigators said in a statement.

They approached a 61-year-old man sitting in the passenger seat, "forced him out of the vehicle, physically assaulted him, and then robbed him," according to the release. Officials did not disclose what was taken.

All three men, including one carrying a handgun and wearing a black ski mask, then returned to their Chevrolet Caprice and drove off.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1140. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.