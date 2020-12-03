Border protection officers seize nearly 500 lbs. of marijuana in Detroit

Detroit — Customs and Border Protection officers on Monday seized nearly 500 pounds of marijuana Monday at the agency's Fort Street Cargo facility, officials said.

The officers found the drugs in a tractor-trailer that had been referred for a secondary inspection, they said. The truck's manifest listed its cargo as peat moss.

Officials said an x-ray scan's inconsistent results prompted a subsequent physical inspection. Using a search dog, officers found about 450 pounds of marijuana hidden in 13 cartons among legitimate cargo. They also found an amount of THC gummies for personal use in the tractor's cab.

They seized the drugs, the tractor and trailer, and fined the driver $5,000. Officers also escorted the driver back to Canada and deemed him inadmissible into the United States.

Officials said border protection officers with the agency's Detroit Field Office have seized this year more than 10,000 pounds of marijuana at ports of entry across the state.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez