Child care dispute sparks gunshots, barricaded situation in northwest Detroit

A man has barricaded himself in a home in northwest Detroit after allegedly firing shots, police said Thursday.

Investigators learned a 19-year-old woman and her sister had gone to the 9500 block of Coyle to confront the suspect about child care money, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

The 24-year-old pulled out a gun and fired one shot in the air and another in the pair's direction, Commander Darin Szilagy told reporters. Neither woman was struck, he said.

They both fled and called police, Donakowski said.

The man has refused to leave the residence he shares with his girlfriend, who was not home at the time, Szilagy said.

DPD special response and crisis negotiation teams as well as Second Precinct officers remained outside the home at 8 p.m. A medic unit also was standing by.

"We’re anticipating and very hopeful for a peaceful outcome," Szilagy said. "We’re going to give this gentleman every opportunity to surrender peacefully ... pick up his phone, talk to us, come out with your hands up. We’ll get through this."

Meanwhile, residents are advised to avoid the area, and neighbors must shelter in place, the commander said. "We’ll let you know when it’s all clear. We’ve got multiple public safety announcements over the PA system for everyone to stay safe, stay low."