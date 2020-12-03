SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
DETROIT

Collision with Detroit fire chief SUV leads to 2 arrests

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
View Comments

Two people were arrested Thursday after crashing into a Detroit Fire Department battalion chief's work vehicle on the city's north side, officials said.

The chief had been driving on rounds in the 17000 block of Strasburg about 1 p.m.  when a Jeep collided with his SUV, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said. 

File photo

Two people in the totaled Jeep fled, but Detroit police apprehended both, he said.

One was taken to a hospital after complaining of head injuries. The battalion chief was evaluated as a precaution but did not have serious injuries and was released, Fornell said.

Detroit police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

View Comments