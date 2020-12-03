Collision with Detroit fire chief SUV leads to 2 arrests

Two people were arrested Thursday after crashing into a Detroit Fire Department battalion chief's work vehicle on the city's north side, officials said.

The chief had been driving on rounds in the 17000 block of Strasburg about 1 p.m. when a Jeep collided with his SUV, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.

Two people in the totaled Jeep fled, but Detroit police apprehended both, he said.

One was taken to a hospital after complaining of head injuries. The battalion chief was evaluated as a precaution but did not have serious injuries and was released, Fornell said.

Detroit police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.