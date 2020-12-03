Driver charged in Southfield Freeway shooting

A 29-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a weekend shooting on the Southfield Freeway that targeted another driver, Michigan State Police announced Thursday.

Devon Maurice Todd was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court on a 30-count warrant, the agency said in a statement.

Among the charges: one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle; four counts of assault with intent oot murder, four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; two counts of felon in possession of firearm; four counts of felonious assault; and 15 counts of felony firearm.

Todd was arrested after investigators linked him to the incident reported early Sunday.

A woman told troopers the man had fired at her car on the freeway after they both collided near Grand River and Lindsay.

Her passenger was treated for an eye injury caused by broken glass, and gunfire struck another driver's car, police reported.

At his hearing Wednesday, Todd was given a $250,000 bond, state police said. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 8.