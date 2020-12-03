Man charged in Detroit car wash slaying absconded probation 3 years ago

Detroit — A 34-year-old Detroit man jailed as he faces murder and gun charges in an Oct. 20 shooting at a car wash on the city's east side had absconded from probation supervision almost three years before.

Ulysses Doyle III was arraigned on Thanksgiving on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an argument with another man Oct. 20 at a car wash on the 12000 block of East McNichols, police say.

One man pulled a gun and fired at least four shots, hitting the victim, 42, in the chest.

October 20:Man shot to death on McNichols in east Detroit, police say

The suspect fled east on McNichols, toward Gratiot. One month later, he was arrested.

Doyle is due for a probable cause conference on Dec. 10 and a preliminary examination on Dec. 17, both before Judge Roberta Archer of Detroit's 36th District Court.

Authorities in Michigan had been looking for Doyle for years before the U.S. Marshals Service caught him in Ohio.

The probation stemmed from an April 2016 plea deal in Wayne County for failure to register as a sex offender. Two other charges were dropped in return.

The next month he was sentenced to two years and three months of probation under supervision of the Michigan Department of Corrections.

His supervision lasted only about a year-and-a-half, according to the corrections department.

Doyle absconded supervision in December 2017.

In addition to its requirements that Doyle report to his probation officer and not break any laws, two other terms of his probation were: "Must not engage in any assaultive, abusive, threatening or intimidating behavior" and "must not purchase or possess a firearm."

The department has had a warrant out for him ever since.

The underlying sex offense took place in August 2004, Wayne County court records show.

He faced four charges in that case: criminal sexual conduct fourth-degree, involving force or coercion, indecent exposure, and two show cause hearings for probation violations.

That October, the indecent exposure charge was dismissed and Doyle pleaded guilty to the other three. He was given three years of probation for the criminal sexual conduct charge.

At the sentencings on the two show cause hearings, he was never given additional probation or jail time, records show.