Man killed while sitting in car on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are working to identify a man who was gunned down in Detroit Thursday night as he sat inside a Chevy Impala.

The fatal shooting took place about 8:35 p.m. on the 13500 block of Montrose, police said. That's on Detroit's west side, south of Schoolcraft and west of Greenfield.

Police say the victim was found fatally shot in a black 2018 Chevy Impala. Investigators did not immediately know who the victim is in the early hours of the investigation. Nor do they know the circumstances.

Detroit police ask anyone who has information on the shooting to share what they know anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.