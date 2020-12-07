Duggan appoints police executive as chief of staff

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday the appointment of Trisha Stein, a longtime public policy administrator, as his chief of staff.

Stein's experience in public policy spans more than 25 years. She has served as director of administrative operations for the Detroit Police Department since 2015 and will hold the position through December, the city said.

While with the police department, Stein has worked on strategic planning, management of projects and served as Chief James Craig's top policy adviser. Her initiatives include Project Green Light Detroit, a public-private public safety partnership using real-time video technology to track crime, and Ceasefire Detroit, an effort to address gun violence perpetrated by or against members of gangs, groups or street crews.

Since the implementation of Project Green Light, the city has expanded its surveillance software to include facial recognition. When the city council was debating the $1 million DataWorks Plus software in 2017, Stein said, "This will only be used for criminal prosecution."

Last month, the city council also approved contracts for a gunshot detection technology and the installation of hundreds of traffic-mounted cameras, two technologies that have spurred public outcry over concerns they could be discriminatory or infringe on privacy.

Stein replaces Alexis Wiley, who served as chief of staff from May 2014 until her departure two weeks ago to run Duggan's re-election campaign.

Stein will lead the city’s 9,000 employees on Jan. 1. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing Duggan’s key initiatives, including citywide communications and inter-departmental activities, the administration said.

“Trisha is one of the most widely respected and effective public administrators in Michigan and the City is fortunate to have her as its new Chief of Staff,” Duggan said in a statement. “She has the leadership experience needed to make sure city departments are effectively coordinating and delivering our pledge that all Detroit residents have the opportunity to actively participate in their city’s resurgence.”

Stein's appointment also marks her return to city hall. Prior to joining the police department, she was interim director of planning and development from 2014 to 2015. There, she developed an investment strategy and implementation plan for the city’s HUD entitlement funds, laying the groundwork for Detroit’s urban redevelopment strategy, the administration said.

During her career, she's also held positions as the top administrator for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the communication analyst for the Michigan House, in London at the House of Commons, and managed the campaign that helped elect Jennifer Granholm as Michigan attorney general in 1998.

“I am excited to work with the highly talented team at the city and help bring together their efforts that will positively impact Detroiters,” Stein said in a statement. "I am ready for the challenges to come to ensure key strategic initiatives are implemented."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_