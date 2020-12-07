Police: 3 wounded in shootout on Detroit party bus

Detroit — A fight on a party bus traveling the streets of Detroit's east side early Monday ended in a triple shooting, police say.

The shooting took place about 12:45 a.m. on the 11100 block of Harper, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's just west of Conner.

Police say it's not immediately clear how the altercation started. It ended with three people shot and two guns recovered as evidence.

Medics transported two men, 21 and 41 years old, to the hospital, and both were listed in stable condition.

A 34-year-old man was privately conveyed to the hospital and also listed in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions.