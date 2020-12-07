Police: Detroit woman hit by stray bullet as people fight outside home

Detroit — A 36-year-old woman was shot while inside of her home on Detroit's west side Sunday morning by a bullet fired in an unrelated fight on the street, police say.

The shooting took place Sunday about 1 a.m. on the 18900 block of Dale. That's south of Seven Mile and east of Telegraph.

Police say an "unknown suspect" fought outside of the home and that gunfire followed.

No other shooting victims are known. The woman was privately conveyed to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police have no suspect description to offer.