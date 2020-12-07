Teen, 17, charged in slaying of 16-year-old on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A 17-year-old boy faces murder and gun charges in the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in Detroit the week before Thanksgiving, officials say.

On Friday, Nov. 20, about 9:40 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was gunned down inside a home on the 15800 block of Edmore. That's south of Eight Mile and east of Hayes on Detroit's east side.

At the time, police said the circumstances preceding the victim's death were unclear.

But three weeks later, Detroit police have arrested and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Stacey Turner, 17, with four felonies: felony murder as a juvenile defendant, armed robbery, and two counts of felony firearm.

The juvenile designation means that if he is convicted on the murder charge, he would be sentenced as a juvenile.

Detroit Police Department arrested Turner on Dec. 2 on the 6000 block of Iroquois.

Turner was arraigned Saturday at 34th District Court in Romulus, but his case will be heard at Detroit's 36th District Court. Turner was denied bond and will remain at Wayne County Jail as his case proceeds.

He's due for a probable cause conference on Dec. 14.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner didn't immediately return a request for the victim's identity.