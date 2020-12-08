Detroit extends water shutoff moratorium through 2022

Sarah Rahal and Christine Ferretti

The Detroit News

Detroit — The city is continuing a moratorium on residential water shutoffs through 2022 and working on a plan that would end them permanently, Mayor Mike Duggan and water department officials said Tuesday.

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department Director Gary Brown and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the city’s former public health director, joined with Duggan to announce the voluntary extension of the shutoff ban, which was set to expire Dec. 31.

“My goal now is to stop water shutoffs to low-income Detroiters once and for all,” Duggan said. “We have secured the funding necessary to continue this effort through 2022 and we are building a coalition to make this permanent.”

Early in the pandemic, Duggan teamed with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a relief plan aimed at ensuring the city’s most vulnerable residents didn’t lose water service, as well as an effort to get service restored at a discounted rate for those who had been cut off.

The program, announced in March, allows eligible residents to pay $25 a month for water service as long as the coronavirus remains a threat. The first month’s payment of $25 is covered by the state after a resident signs up.

Whitmer in March required public water suppliers to restore service to occupied homes that had been disconnected. The state Department of Health and Human Services subsequently extended the order through the end of 2020.

Detroit’s water department canvassed city neighborhoods this spring after identifying several thousand residential accounts that had been turned off for more than a year as part of an outreach initiative to restore service to them.

Brown said the COVID-19 Water Restart Plan, launched on March 9, has restored water service at nearly 1,300 occupied homes, many of which needed plumbing repairs. The city has set aside sufficient state, federal, private and local funds to continue the moratorium on water service interruptions even after the state health department's orders end on Dec. 31.

By the end of December, the water and sewerage department expects to spend $22 million, $15 million of which has been for bill credits to nearly 50,000 Detroit households. DWSD has 227,000 active residential accounts.

DWSD's budget is $439.3 million, with at least 80% dedicated to water, sewer and stormwater services and debt service.

Whitmer said she's grateful for Duggan's leadership and the work of water advocates.

“I urge our leaders in Lansing to follow suit and pass Senate Bill 241, the Water Shutoff Protection Act, to protect Michiganders across the state from water shutoffs during the pandemic," she said in a Tuesday statement. "My administration will continue working to ensure every Michigander can give their child a glass of water at the dinner table, and I look forward to partnering with everyone, from the Biden Administration to state and local government, to get it done.”

The city imposed an aggressive water shutoff policy while under emergency management during its bankruptcy several years ago to crack down on nonpayment.

Under an agreement tied to its Chapter 9 filing, Detroit entered a 40-year lease of its water assets with a regional authority.

The deal called for the creation of the Water Residential Assistance Program, a fund to aid low-income residents in Detroit and the suburbs. The city offers a separate program called the 10-30-50 plan, which has customers put a down payment of either 10%, 30% or 50% toward their past-due balance, based on the number of payment plans they've entered into over the 18-month period prior to enrollment.

Still, a water rights group and a handful of residents filed a federal lawsuit against the city in July alleging constitutional violations and racial discrimination tied to water shutoffs and affordability practices. The lawsuit remains pending and in January, the court will consider the city's motion to dismiss the case.

Brown said the city has secured enough funding to maintain service for the next two years while officials work on a permanent water affordability solution at the state and federal levels.

"The infrastructure is in place through DWSD and our community partners to continue to provide compassionate and effective customer affordability programs to financially insecure Detroit households, now and through the implementation of long-term solutions," Brown said.

Seeking a permanent solution

The city's COVID-19 Water Restart Plan, the federal CARES Act and Michigan Senate Bill 690 provided temporary relief during the pandemic. The next step is to work on a permanent solution for water affordability.

“The federal government currently actively prevents gas and electric shutoffs of low-income Americans through the Low Income Heating Assistance Program,” Duggan said. “But there is no comparable program for water bills. We’re going to be part of a national coalition to support the efforts of Senator Gary Peters to extend utility shutoff support for water.”

Detroit has joined a coalition of cities from around the country, including Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Louisville, Sacramento, Washington, D.C., and Alexandria, Virginia, to create a policy platform on national water affordability initiatives focusing primarily on assistance to low-income households, including plumbing repairs.

El-Sayed, a water access advocate, applauded the administration's work, touting it as a "victory for the city."

"To achieve it, we’re going to need to align advocates with state and federal lawmakers and city leadership to find the funds. All of us against water shutoffs," he said.

Residential households will continue to generate their full water and sewer charges based on monthly usage, and the drainage charge, using current rates. DWSD plans to leverage local, state, federal and philanthropic resources to fill the gap to ensure residents who cannot pay today are able to maintain water service.

Rosyln Walker has spent the past decade canvassing Detroit neighborhoods as a field coordinator for the People’s Water Board, offering help to residents in need. Water prices have continued to climb over the years, she said, and residents consistently struggle to afford it.

“There’s a lot of people still without water but they’re not willing to say they’re without water because that brings protective services,” she said Tuesday. “A lot of people can’t afford to pay.”

Walker contends the assistance programs offered are designed for the city’s best interests, not those of residents.

“People cannot make it,” she said. “You have to come up with an affordable plan for everybody. What the city is trying to do is come up with an affordable plan for them. You have to come up with a plan to get residents out of the hole.”

Current affordability programs

Customer affordability programs have been in existence since 2016, with some additional resources over the past few years from community partners.

• WRAP, the Water Residential Assistance Program, has helped more than 18,000 households get to an average bill through paying down arrears, monthly bill credit and minor home plumbing repairs. As of July 1, households earning at or below 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible to apply — that’s $52,000 annual income for a family of four.

• The Great Lakes Water Authority board allocation for WRAP is expected to be $9.2 million regionally through 2022, with at least an additional $3.8 million earmarked for Detroit.

• The 10/30/50 Plan allows residents to enroll safely in the payment plan online and by phone. The plan has unlimited enrollment availability for households who need help paying down a balance but do not meet the WRAP income eligibility.

• The City of Detroit’s Community Health Corps will help residents living in extreme poverty who need wraparound services by continuing to go door-to-door.

Residential households who have the ability to pay should continue to pay their monthly bill to support maintaining and improving the water and sewer systems for all of Detroit.

Brown thanked the 92% of Detroit households that regularly pay their bills, contributing to the modernization of a 100-year-old system.

“We also want to thank the hard-working DWSD employees and their families who have been impacted by this pandemic," he said. "Many of our field service technicians have been on the front lines since the pandemic began, helping our customers resolve issues in the neighborhoods."

Detroiters with low income can join the program and avoid any interruption of service by contacting Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency at 313-386-9727 or visit www.waynemetro.org.

cferretti@detroitnews.com, @cferretti_dn

srahal@detroitnews.com, @sarahrahal_