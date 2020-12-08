Man, 20, charged in slaying of 44-year-old man on Detroit's west side

James David Dickson

The Detroit News

Detroit — A 20-year-old Detroit man faces a charge of premeditated murder in a mid-October shooting on the city's west side.

Anthony Hawkins, 20, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Hawkins' arraignment was held over the weekend at 34th District Court in Romulus, but his case will be heard in Detroit's 36th District Court. He was denied bond and will remain at Wayne County Jail as his case moves through the court system.

Hawkins is due back in court on Dec. 17 for his probable cause conference.

On Monday, Oct. 12, about 9:45 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting victim on the 3700 block of Fenkell, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. A 44-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

Medics transported him from there to the hospital, and initially the victim was listed in critical condition. But he would die from his injuries.

Police would learn that the shooting itself took place on the 15100 block of Holmur. That's south of Fenkell, west of Dexter.

Police say the suspect drove to the scene in a dark-colored Nissan two-door vehicle. After a confrontation with the older man, the suspect allegedly shot him before fleeing.

Nearly two months later, Detroit police arrested and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Hawkins with the crime.