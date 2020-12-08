Man critically wounded in southwest Detroit shooting

James David Dickson

The Detroit News

Detroit — A 44-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot late Monday night in southwest Detroit, police said.

The shooting took place just after 11 p.m., on the 1200 block of South Liebold, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Schaefer and east of Fort Street and I-75.

Police say the victim was exiting his vehicle when he heard gunfire and realized he was hit.

Medics transported him to the hospital, and he is listed in critical condition.

Police have no suspect description to offer.