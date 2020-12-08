State police investigate 'gun battle' on I-94 at Gratiot

Michigan State Police are investigating an alleged shootout Monday night on Interstate 94 in east Detroit that damaged at least one car.

A driver called 911 at about 7:35 p.m. to report "that she heard what sounded like gunfire on the freeway" near I-94 and Gratiot, state police said in a statement. "She believed two vehicles had shot at each other and her vehicle was hit."

Troopers interviewed the driver and confirmed bullets struck her vehicle in what she described as a "gun battle," according to the notice.

Canine units were searching the scene of the alleged incident late Monday, MSP said.

Eastbound I-94 was closed at Van Dyke as authorities investigated. The entrance ramp from Van Dyke to eastbound I-94 was also closed.