3 people, including teen boy, killed overnight in Detroit

James David Dickson

The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are investigating three homicides in Detroit between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The three fatal shootings happened at three separate crime scenes in a four-hour timespan. Two took place on the city's west side, and one on the east side.

At about 1:25 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was found shot and slain in the middle of the street, at Wormer and Pickford, police said. That's south of Grand River and west of Telegraph in northwest Detroit.

Police aren't yet sure of the circumstances prior to the shooting and don't yet have a suspect description to offer.

A half-hour later, at 1:55 a.m. on the 18100 block of Bentler — north of McNichols, east of Lahser on the city's west side — a 37-year-old man was shot as he sat in the driveway of a home, in a gray Dodge Charger.

Police have no suspect description to offer.

The first homicide of the night took place about four hours prior, at 9:50 p.m., on the 3600 block of Wayburn — north of Mack and east of Alter, on the city's east side — a man approached a 26-year-old man on foot, and shot him fatally.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Police offer no description of the suspect.