Detroit Catholic archdiocese lays out plan to group parishes
The Archdiocese of Detroit has announced the specifics of a long-planned reorganization of its parishes, one of the largest in a string of responses to declining participation by Catholics, including in the vocation of the priesthood, over the past four decades.
The plan calls for all parishes in the archdiocese to work in new groups of three or more and "collaborate in deeper and more intentional ways" than previously done in its history, Archbishop Allen Vigneron said.
The 187-year-old archdiocese will form 51 groups, or “families,” of three to eight parishes, with “multiple priests collaborating in deeper and more intentional ways to better serve the faithful and advance the local Church’s mission of unleashing the Gospel,” according to a media release issued Wednesday.
The archdiocese said most parishes within each group “border at least one other member parish.”
While the 216 parishes all have been assigned to the groups, they archdiocese said, they will “retain their own unique identities and worship spaces.”
This model is similar to what has been successfully implemented in other Roman Catholic dioceses across the country, the archdiocese said.
Attuned local Catholics began hearing about what became the significant reorganization in November 2016 at the meeting of a special advisory council, or synod.
The group of clergy and laity called for significant change in the organization to make the parishes “radically mission-oriented.”
“There have been many moments for putting into action the work of the Synod, and now we reach an especially critical time for the implementation of the Synod’s work,” Vigneron said in a statement to members of the archdiocese about the “Families of Parishes” initiative.
“Our focus is on the renewal of our parishes and schools to align all resources to our mission of sharing Christ in southeast Michigan.”
The new design is to roll out in two waves, with preparation beginning in 13 months, January 2022 and the launch in July 2022.
The list of the groupings was developed in the past several months, with input from pastors, and approved by Vigneron.
“Our mission hasn’t changed, but how we approach that mission must shift in response to our circumstances,” said Deacon Michael Houghton, who managed the reorganization.
“We must move forward with greater collaboration and better stewardship of our resources. With this new model, our priests, deacons, religious and lay staff will be empowered to share their gifts and talents with the whole Family of Parishes, to the benefit of the entire community.”
Vigneron said collaboration among the individual parishes of the archdiocese has been the order of the day, and the spiritual direction, of local Roman Catholics for some time.
“In the past four decades, we have seen parishes coordinating Advent Reconciliation Services, Lenten Missions, Mass schedules, and more,” said Vigneron, who became archbishop in 2009, and is the third consecutive archbishop to announce major reorganizations intended to cope with changes in demography and religious observance.
“Some of our parishes already have shared staff positions and faith formation programs,” he said. “In the months and years ahead, new and innovative ways to work together will strengthen the bonds that already exist and will build new bonds everywhere else.”
Parishioners interviewed recently by The Detroit News sounded notes of concern, optimism and acknowledgement of the routine.
An attendee of the Basilica of Ste. Anne de Detroit for more than 20 years, Joseph Zarazua, welcomed the reorganization.
"We get the opportunity to tap into the resources and the talents of the other parishes that we’ll be connected with," Zarazua said.
"I'm kind of excited because every parish is unique. Every family has something to offer."
Debra Garofalo, who attends the nearby Most Holy Trinity in Detroit, hopes to learn how its food pantry and other outreach can complement partner parishes' efforts.
“With us working together and highlighting our talents, I think that it’s really going to make a difference and help us to carry out the mission of bringing Christ into the community,” said Garofalo, of St. Clair Shores.
Vigneron called for prayer.
“Change can present stress, doubt, and uncertainty about the future,” he said. “But it is worthwhile to change for the sake of doing God’s will more effectively.
“I ask each of you to pray for a new openness to this renewal and collaboration, knowing that God is particularly generous when we pray for graces to better evangelize.”
Reorganizing the archdiocese
First wave
Central Region
Genesis Vicariate Family 2
Our Lady Queen of Heaven – Good Shepherd Parish, Detroit
St. Jude Parish, Detroit
St. Raymond – Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Detroit
Renaissance Vicariate Family 1
Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Detroit
Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Detroit
St. Aloysius Parish, Detroit
St. Mary (Greektown) Parish, Detroit
Renaissance Vicariate Family 2
Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Detroit
Sacred Heart Parish, Detroit
St. Augustine and St. Monica Parish, Detroit
St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Detroit
St. Elizabeth Parish, Detroit
Renaissance Vicariate Family 3
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Grotto) Parish, Detroit
Holy Family Parish, Detroit
St. Joseph Shrine and Parish, Detroit
Southwest Vicariate Family 1
Holy Cross (Hungarian) Parish, Detroit
Most Holy Redeemer Parish, Detroit
Most Holy Trinity Parish, Detroit
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Detroit
Basilica of Ste. Anne Parish, Detroit
St. Francis d’Assisi – St. Hedwig Parish, Detroit
St. Gabriel Parish, Detroit
Trinity Vicariate Family 1
Corpus Christi Parish, Detroit
Presentation – Our Lady of Victory Parish, Detroit
SS. Peter and Paul (Westside) Parish, Detroit
St. Juan Diego Parish, Detroit
St. Mary of Redford Parish, Detroit
St. Scholastica Parish, Detroit
Northeast Region
Blue Water Vicariate Family 1
Holy Family Parish, Memphis
St. Augustine Parish, Richmond
St. Mary Mystical Rose Parish, Armada
Blue Water Vicariate Family 2
Immaculate Conception Parish, Ira Township
Our Lady on the River Parish, Marine City
St. Mary Parish, St. Clair
St. Mary, Queen of Creation Parish, New Baltimore
Blue Water Vicariate Family 3
Holy Trinity Parish, Port Huron
St. Christopher Parish, Marysville
St. Edward on the Lake Parish, Lakeport
St. Mary Parish, Port Huron
Central Macomb Vicariate Family 5
St. Malachy Parish, Sterling Heights
St. Paul of Tarsus Parish, Clinton Township
St. Ronald Parish, Clinton Township
St. Thecla Parish, Clinton Township
North Macomb Vicariate Family 1
St. Kieran Parish, Shelby Township
St. Lawrence Parish, Utica
St. Matthias Parish, Sterling Heights
North Macomb Vicariate Family 2
St. Francis d’Assisi – St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Ray Township
St. Isidore Parish, Macomb
St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Shelby Township
Northwest Region
Lakes Vicariate Family 1
Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Waterford
St. Anne Parish, Ortonville
St. Daniel Parish, Clarkston
St. Rita Parish, Holly
Lakes Vicariate Family 3
Our Lady of Refuge Parish, Orchard Lake
Prince of Peace Parish, West Bloomfield
St. Benedict Parish, Waterford
Pontiac Area Vicariate Family 1
St. Andrew Parish, Rochester
St. Irenaeus Parish, Rochester Hills
St. Mary of the Hills Parish, Rochester Hills
South Oakland Vicariate Family 1
Christ Our Light Parish, Troy
Guardian Angels Parish, Clawson
St. Anastasia Parish, Troy
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Troy
St. Lucy (Croatian) Parish, Troy
South Oakland Vicariate Family 3
Sacred Heart Parish, Auburn Hills
St. Damien of Molokai Parish, Pontiac
St. Hugo of the Hills Parish, Bloomfield Hills
St. Thomas More Parish, Troy
South Oakland Vicariate Family 4
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica Parish, Royal Oak
St. Justin – St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Hazel Park
St. Mary Parish, Royal Oak
St. Vincent Ferrer Parish, Madison Heights
South Oakland Vicariate Family 5
Church of the Transfiguration Parish, Southfield
Divine Providence Parish, Southfield
Our Lady of La Salette Parish, Berkley
Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, Oak Park
Thumb Vicariate Family 3
Sacred Heart Mission, Brown City
SS. Peter and Paul Parish, North Branch
St. Mary Parish, Burnside
St. Patrick Chapel, Clifford
South Region
Downriver Vicariate Family 1
Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Taylor
SS. Andrew and Benedict Parish, Detroit
St. Alfred Parish, Taylor
St. André Bessette Parish, Ecorse
St. Constance Parish, Taylor
St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Allen Park
St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Melvindale
Downriver Vicariate Family 2
Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Lincoln Park
Our Lady of the Scapular Parish, Wyandotte
St. Pius X Parish, Southgate
St. Vincent Pallotti Parish, Wyandotte
Downriver Vicariate Family 3
Our Lady of the Woods Parish, Woodhaven
Sacred Heart Parish, Grosse Ile
St. Cyprian Parish, Riverview
St. Joseph Parish, Trenton
St. Roch Parish, Flat Rock
St. Timothy Parish, Trenton
Monroe Vicariate Family 2
St. Anne Parish, Monroe
St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Newport
St. John the Baptist Parish, Monroe
St. Mary Parish, Monroe
St. Michael Parish, Monroe
Northwest Wayne Vicariate Family 2
Our Lady of Victory Parish, Northville
St. Colette Parish, Livonia
St. Edith Parish, Livonia
St. Kenneth Parish, Plymouth
West Wayne Vicariate Family 1
Church of the Divine Child Parish, Dearborn
Sacred Heart Parish, Dearborn
St. Anselm Parish, Dearborn Heights
St. Linus Parish, Dearborn Heights
St. Sabina Parish, Dearborn Heights
West Wayne Vicariate Family 4
SS. Simon and Jude Parish, Westland
St. Mary Parish, Wayne
St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy Parish, Westland
St. Richard Parish, Westland
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Garden City
Second wave (July 2022)
Central Region
Genesis Vicariate Family 1
Mother of Divine Mercy Parish, Detroit
Our Lady Queen of Apostles Parish, Hamtramck
St. Florian Parish, Hamtramck
St. Hyacinth Parish, Detroit
St. John Paul II Parish, Detroit
Trinity Vicariate Family 2
Christ the King Parish, Detroit
Gesu Parish, Detroit
SS. Peter and Paul (Jesuit) Parish, Detroit
St. Charles Lwanga Parish, Detroit
St. Moses the Black Parish, Detroit
St. Peter Claver Parish, Detroit
St. Suzanne/Our Lady Gate of Heaven Parish, Detroit
Northeast Region
Central Macomb Vicariate Family 1
San Francesco Parish, Clinton Township
St. Hubert Parish, Harrison Township
St. Louis Parish, Clinton Township
St. Peter Parish, Mount Clemens
Central Macomb Vicariate Family 2
Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, Sterling Heights
SS. Cyril and Methodius Parish, Sterling Heights
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish, Sterling Heights
St. Rene Goupil Parish, Sterling Heights
Central Macomb Vicariate Family 3
Our Lady of Grace (Vietnamese) Parish, Warren
St. Anne Parish, Warren
St. Faustina Parish, Warren
St. Louise de Marillac Parish, Warren
St. Mark Parish, Warren
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish, Warren
Central Macomb Vicariate Family 4
St. Blase Parish, Sterling Heights
St. Ephrem Parish, Sterling Heights
St. Martin de Porres Parish, Warren
St. Michael Parish, Sterling Heights
North Macomb Vicariate Family 3
SS. John and Paul Parish, Washington
St. Clement of Rome Parish, Romeo
St. John Vianney Parish, Shelby Township
SERF Vicariate Family 1
Holy Innocents – St. Barnabas Parish, Roseville
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Clair Shores
St. Isaac Jogues Parish, St. Clair Shores
St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, St. Clair Shores
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, Roseville
SERF Vicariate Family 2
Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Grosse Pointe Woods
St. Basil the Great Parish, Eastpointe
St. Joan of Arc Parish, St. Clair Shores
St. Lucy Parish, St. Clair Shores
St. Veronica Parish, Eastpointe
SERF Vicariate Family 3
St. Ambrose Parish, Grosse Pointe Park
St. Clare of Montefalco Parish, Grosse Pointe Park
St. Matthew Parish, Detroit
St. Paul on the Lake Parish, Grosse Pointe Farms
Northwest Region
Lakes Vicariate Family 2
Holy Spirit Parish, Highland
St. Mary Parish, Milford
St. Patrick Parish, White Lake
St. Perpetua Parish, Waterford
Pontiac Area Vicariate Family 2
Christ the Redeemer Parish, Lake Orion
St. John Fisher Chapel University Parish, Auburn Hills
St. Joseph Parish, Lake Orion
South Oakland Vicariate Family 2
Holy Name Parish, Birmingham
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish, Beverly Hills
St. Owen Parish, Bloomfield Hills
St. Regis Parish, Bloomfield Hills
South Oakland Vicariate Family 6
Our Lady of Albanians Parish, Southfield
St. Paul (Albanian) Parish, Rochester Hills
South Oakland Vicariate Family 7
Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Farmington
St. Andrew Kim Parish, Northville
St. Fabian Parish, Farmington Hills
Thumb Vicariate Family 1
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Emmett
Sacred Heart Parish, Yale
St. John the Evangelist Parish, Allenton
St. Nicholas Parish, Capac
Thumb Vicariate Family 2
Immaculate Conception Parish, Lapeer
Sacred Heart Parish, Imlay City
St. Cornelius Parish, Dryden
South Region
Monroe Vicariate Family 1
Divine Grace Parish, Carleton
St. Gabriel Parish, Ida
St. Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, Rockwood
Monroe Vicariate Family 3
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Temperance
St. Anthony Parish, Temperance
St. Joseph Parish, Erie
Northwest Wayne Vicariate Family 1
Holy Family Parish, Novi
St. James Parish, Novi
St. Joseph Parish, South Lyon
St. William Parish, Walled Lake
Northwest Wayne Vicariate Family 3
Our Lady of Loretto Parish, Redford
St. Aidan Parish, Livonia
St. Genevieve – St. Maurice Parish, Livonia
St. Gerald Parish, Farmington
St. John XXIII Parish, Redford
St. Michael Parish, Livonia
St. Priscilla Parish, Livonia
St. Valentine Parish, Redford
Northwest Wayne Vicariate Family 4
Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Plymouth
Resurrection Parish, Canton
St. John Neumann Parish, Canton
St. Thomas a’Becket Parish, Canton
West Wayne Vicariate Family 2
St. Aloysius Parish, Romulus
St. Anthony Parish, Belleville
St. Stephen Parish, New Boston
West Wayne Vicariate Family 3
St. Alphonsus – St. Clement Parish, Dearborn
St. Barbara Parish, Dearborn
St. Cunegunda Parish, Detroit
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Dearborn
St. Sebastian (St. Maria Goretti) Parish, Dearborn Heights