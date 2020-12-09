Detroit to give update on recreational marijuana licenses

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and councilman James Tate will hold a press conference Wednesday on securing recreational marijuana licenses in the city.

The city's long-awaited ordinance for recreational marijuana, which was unveiled in October, guarantees no less than half of all licenses awarded will go to legacy residents.

The plan, city leaders say, was crafted to ensure residents disproportionately affected by the nation’s failed “War on Drugs” will have an equitable opportunity to participate in an industry that's estimated to yield $3 billion in annual sales. In late November, the city council unanimously approved the ordinance.

At the 2 p.m. press conference, officials are expected to provide a timeline on when licenses will be available and how residents can apply to be certified as a legacy Detroiter.

Applicants can qualify for the "legacy" certification if they've lived in Detroit for 15 of the last 30 years; lived in Detroit for 13 of the last 30 years and are low-income; or lived in Detroit for 10 of the last 30 years and have a past marijuana-related conviction.

Legacy Detroiters will receive benefits including reduced fees, technical assistance and a six-week period when only legacy Detroiter applications will be reviewed before the rest of the public by the city's Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity Department.

Legacy Detroiters will be able to purchase city-owned land at 25% of the fair market value and all application fees be slashed to 1% of the total cost.

The adult-use law is expected to go into effect in January.

The city will license up to 75 adult-use retailers, the same number it allows for medical marijuana provisioning centers.

Detroit officials have said only four of the city's 46 medical marijuana dispensaries — permitted under a law approved by Detroit's council in 2018 — are owned by residents.

Licensing covers 10 state-approved categories, including medical marijuana provisioning centers, adult-use retailer establishments, growers, processors, safety compliance facilities, temporary events, microbusinesses, designated consumption lounges and secure transporters.

Designated consumption lounges and microbusinesses will be limited to no more than 35 citywide, the ordinance notes.

The city plans to work with philanthropic groups and private lenders to develop sources of funding and expertise to back Detroit-owned marijuana business startups.

Voters in Detroit and across the state approved a ballot proposal in November 2018 to legalize adult use of recreational marijuana. There are more than 1,400 municipalities with bans to block recreational marijuana businesses from opening in their communities, according to state figures.

Adult-use retail sales have totaled about $376 million from more than 400 locations, according to the state's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The U.S. House voted Friday for the first time to legalize marijuana at the federal level, but the bill has little chance of being considered in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act would remove marijuana from federal drug schedules under the Controlled Substances Act and expunge convictions for marijuana offenses. The bill would also put a 5% excise tax on cannabis,with proceeds to be used to help individuals who have been punished for drug offenses. The bill passed the House 228-164.

