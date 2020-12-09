Detroit woman, 19, wounded in firebombing at home

James David Dickson

The Detroit News

Detroit — A 19-year-old woman suffered burn injuries to her arms and legs Wednesday after someone threw a burning object into her home, authorities said.

Detroit police and firefighters were dispatched about 3:25 a.m. to the 14100 block of St. Mary's. That's north of Schoolcraft and east of the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side.

The front and back of the home were both firebombed, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department. The woman was in a back bedroom.

Medics transported the woman to the hospital with smoke inhalation and second- and third-degree burns to 75% of her body, Fornell said.

Police have no suspect description to offer.