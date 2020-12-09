Duggan to announce his intentions for 2021 mayor's race

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to be joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday evening to announce his intentions for the 2021 mayoral race.

Duggan will address the public via livestream as Michigan continues to grapple with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The former Detroit Medical Center CEO gathered before a crowd of more than 600 in 2017 when he declared his bid for a second term, vowing to create "a city where people want to raise their families."

Duggan's planned announcement comes one day after he announced Detroit will continue a moratorium on residential water shutoffs through 2022 and begin working on a plan that would end them permanently.

Detroit in 2014 garnered national attention and a call from United Nations experts to end a controversial crackdown on delinquencies that led to numerous service shutoffs amid the city's financial crisis.

Alexis Wiley, Duggan's former chief of staff, is leading his re-election campaign.

Wiley has said the mayor is focused on jobs and housing as well as addressing the disparities magnified nationwide by the COVID-19 crisis.

Detroit was hard-hit early on by the virus, which as of Tuesday has accounted for 1,620 deaths and 22,327 confirmed cases in the city overall.

Under Duggan, the city was among the first in the country to acquire 15-minute rapid testing kits and set up a drive-up testing site, at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds. The site since been relocated to a city recreation center.

Another prominent name weighing a potential run for Detroit mayor is term-limited state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.

Gay-Dagnogo, who recently won a seat on the city's school board, shared her intentions in January to form a committee to explore a bid for Detroit's top office.

On Wednesday, Gay-Dagnogo said she's undecided but remains receptive to the will of the people who believe the city needs new leadership.

"It has to be a united front, fighting for our collective voices," said Gay-Dagnogo, a Democrat representing Michigan's 8th District in northwest Detroit. "If the people are ready, they'll show up. They'll reach out and get involved. It can't just be me. It has to be us."

In his initial campaign in 2013, Duggan was kicked off the primary ballot after it was ruled he hadn’t lived in Detroit for more than one year when he turned in his petitions.

He ran as a write-in candidate, receiving 45% of the primary vote. In the general election, he defeated Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, garnering 55%.

In 2017, Duggan sailed to victory over former state Sen. Coleman A. Young II, pulling in more than 70% of the vote.

The mayor touted major service improvements in his first term, including the installation of 65,000 new LED street lights, improved police and EMS response times, and new city buses.

Detroit also embarked on a federally-funded blight elimination effort that sparked controversy and local, state and federal reviews and investigations over bidding practices and soaring costs.

Starting in spring 2014, the $265 million effort took down more than 15,000 homes.

In his most recent years, Duggan has shifted focus to boosting revitalization efforts in city neighborhoods and getting Detroiters back to work.

