Police seek suspects in Detroit triple shooting that killed 1

James David Dickson

The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a man suspected in a late-November triple shooting on Detroit's east side that killed a 22-year-old man.

The triple shooting took place on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8:40 p.m.

Police say a black Dodge Durango pulled up to a home on the 17800 block of Charest. That's south of Nevada, west of Conant on the city's west side.

Three men then exited the Dodge and entered the home. Once inside they shot three people, before fleeing.

A 22-year-old man was slain in the shooting while two 23-year-old men were wounded. One was left in critical condition, the other in temporary serious condition.

Police are still trying to find all three suspects, but have released the picture of one man as they ask for the public's help in identifying and arresting him.

Police ask that anyone who knows the suspects or has information on the crime to call call Crime Stoppers of Michigan, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to provide an anonymous tip.