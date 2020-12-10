2nd suspect denied bond in Detroit drive-by that killed girl, 7

Detroit — A 22-year-old man faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder in a drive-by shooting in Detroit that killed 7-year-old Reginae Williams, records show.

This means both suspects in the homicide are now jailed.

On Oct. 28, just after 8:20 p.m., Williams was sitting on a couch in her home on the 3900 block of Bedford, police said, when bullets came through the front window. That's on Detroit's east side, north of Mack and west of East Outer Drive.

Christion Mitchell-Childress, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, firearms discharge at a building causing death, and firearms discharge from a vehicle causing death.

He was arrested last month in Dallas before being extradited back to Detroit.

Mitchell-Childress was arraigned Wednesday at Detroit's 36th District Court by Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek, who denied him bond.

He's due back in court on Dec. 18 for his probable cause conference and Dec. 23 for his preliminary examination, both before Judge Ronald Giles of 36th District Court.

Last month, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Mitchell-Childress' alleged accomplice in the shooting, Emmett Williams Jr., 20, with first-degree murder, three counts of felony firearm, discharge at a building causing death, and discharge from a vehicle causing death.

Court records indicate Williams' probable cause conference is Dec. 17, before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.

He too remains jailed without bond.