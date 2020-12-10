Boy, 9, shot as dad cleans gun, Detroit police say

A 9-year-old boy was wounded when a gun his father was handling discharged Thursday on Detroit's east side, police said.

His father was clearing his handgun at their home in the 10000 block of Morang about 5:30 p.m. "when it discharged and struck" the boy, investigators said in a statement.

The man rushed his son to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition Thursday night.

"The weapon was recovered," police said. "The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated."