Police seek 2 in beauty store larceny, 1 in fake cash scam

Police are searching for three suspects involved in separate larceny incidents in Detroit, one in which a person exchanged fake money for real money and the other in which two people stole packs of hair weaves from a beauty supply store.

About 5 p.m. Dec. 2, two women were caught taking hair weave packs and clothing out of an aisle of the store in the 18000 block of W. McNichols Road. Three of the beauty store's employees tried unsuccessfully to stop the pair from leaving, police said.

Outside the store, one of the women pulled out a can and sprayed all three employees with an unknown substance. The suspects then drove off in an orange four-door vehicle.

Police said both suspects are in their early 20s. One of the women was described as heavy-set with a light-skinned complexion; she was wearing blue-jeans, a black jacket and a white T-shirt with her dark brown hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The other woman was described as heavy-set, with a dark-skinned complexion and black hair; she was wearing black jogging pants and a black Nike hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eight Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP.

The other incident occurred about 8:40 a.m. Nov. 27 when a male suspect walked into a gas station in the 6500 block of Gratiot and requested to exchange 200 $1 bills for all $20 bills.

The clerk identified the money as counterfeit after exchanging it and demanded the $20 bills be returned, but the suspect refused and fled in a black 2017 Cadillac XTS.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime or the suspect to call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP.