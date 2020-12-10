Man, 19, shot on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 19-year-old man is recovering after being shot Wednesday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 7:25 p.m. on the 16900 block of Cruse, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of McNichols and west of Schaefer.

Police say the victim was spotted speaking to someone who sat in a black-and-white Chrysler 300. Then the person in the Chrysler fired shots and fled.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, and he was listed in stable condition.